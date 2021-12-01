Rs 19,833 cr supplementary budget presented in Odisha assembly

Bhubaneswar, Dec 1 Amid uproar by opposition members, Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Wednesday tabled the supplementary budget of Rs 19,833 crore for the year 2021-22 in the state assembly.

The opposition BJP and Congress members created ruckus in the house demanding action against Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over Mamita Meher murder case.

Out of the total supplementary provision, Rs 13,568 crore has been allocated towards programme expenditure, Rs 4,577 crore towards administrative expenditure, Rs 1,682 crore towards disaster management funds and Rs 6 crore for transfer to local bodies (panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies), said Pujari.

Out of Rs 13,568 crore made under programme expenditure, Rs 8,256 crore has been provisioned for state sponsored schemes (SSS), Rs 5,249 crore for centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) and Rs 63 crore for central sector schemes, the minister said.

The provision of Rs 13,568 crore under programme expenditure will be financed by tied up resources to the extent of Rs 6,137 crore, and through additional collection of own revenue to the extent of Rs 7,431 crore.

Higher collection from the mining sector is the primary contributor to state's own revenue, he further said.

Pujari said the administrative expenditure of Rs 2,000 crore is provided towards transfer to the consolidated sinking fund for amortization of loan as part of the counter-cyclical fiscal policy.

As per the budget document, Rs 2,147 crore has been allocated for irrigation facility, farmers' welfare and food security; Rs 584.92 crore for social security measures; Rs 2,038.16 crore for public health care; Rs 253.07 crore for empowerment of women and child development; and Rs 134.51 crore for ST & SC Development and Minority & Backward Class Welfare initiatives.

Similarly, Rs 1,311.17 crore is allocated for education, sports and skill development sector in the state while Rs 3,911.81 crore is provided for rural housing, wage employment, provision of drinking water and rural infrastructure.

Moreover, Rs 22.53 crore has been provided for urban development, Rs 2,505.10 crore has been given for infrastructure, energy, IT sectors and Rs 114.93 crore for promotion of culture and tourism.

Earlier, the state assembly had approved an annual budget of Rs 1.70 lakh crore for the current year.

