RS adjourned second time till 2 p.m. over snooping scandal

New Delhi, July 28 The opposition parties raised slogans in the Rajya Sabha on Pegasus row and forced two adjournments first till 12 noon and then till 2 p.m. on Wednesday. However the Deputy Chairman Harivansh continued with the question hour till 40 minutes when the House met at 12 noon and questions of Ministry of Housing, Civil Aviation and Social justice were taken.

Later the House was adjourned till 2 p.m. as opposition upped its ante on the snooping scandal.

Ahead of the commencement of the House proceedings, fourteen opposition parties met here on Wednesday to devise a common strategy to corner the government on issues like Pegasus snooping row and Assam-Mizoram discord. Among the 14 parties were the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has so far not been part of any joint opposition strategy.

Rahul Gandhi too attended the opposition meet and said, we are united, "Sitting with the entire opposition is extremely humbling. Amazing experience, wisdom and insight in everyone present."

The meeting was, however, not attended by the Trinamool Congress as the MPs were meeting Mamata Banerjee at the same time.

The parties which attended the meeting included the Congress, DMK, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, National Conference (NC), AAP, IUML, RSP, KCM and the VCK.

The opposition leaders on Wednesday met in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge where Rahul Gandhi was also present. They decided that the opposition parties will press the government to order probe in the Pegasus snooping row.

