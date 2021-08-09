"Sachin Pilot to join BJP soon"; claims National Vice President AP Abdullakatty

For the last several months, internal politics between the Congress and the BJP has been in full swing in Rajasthan politics. On the one hand, Sachin Pilot is said to be upset with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and it is being speculated that he will leave the Congress soon. The Vasundhara Raje faction in the BJP is angry with the party leadership in the state and is rumored to be ready to revolt. Now, the BJP's national vice-president has claimed that Sachin Pilot will soon join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP national vice-president AP Abdullakatty attended a meeting of the state working committee of the BJP Minority Front. He then interacted with the media. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Sachin Pilot is a good leader. Soon, Sachin Pilot will leave the Congress and join the BJP.

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot had slammed the Modi government, saying petrol prices had risen nearly 66 times in the last six months. At present, the rise in petrol and diesel prices is making everything more expensive and has a direct impact on the economic maths of the masses. Today, petrol and diesel prices are even higher than pure ghee, said Pilot.