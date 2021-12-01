Security personnel bust kidnappers' gang in Afghanistan

Kabul, Dec 1 At least two men were killed as intelligence personnel of Afghanistan's caretaker government busted an armed kidnappers group in Jalalabad city, capital of eastern Nangarhar province, the General Directorate for Intelligence (GDI) said on Wednesday.

"The Special Forces of GDI launched an operation against a hideout of a kidnapping gang in Police District 1 of Jalalabad city recently. As a result of the operation, two men, including Tariq Jamil, the leader of the group, were killed," the agency said in a tweet.

A suspect named Mirwais was arrested and a handful of weapons and ammunition were seized by the security forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

The group was involved in several kidnapping incidents in Nangarhar, according to the GDI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor