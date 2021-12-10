Security personnel, civilians in Kashmir pay tributes to Gen Rawat

Srinagar, Dec 10 Tributes are pouring in from across Kashmir for India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Bipin Rawat and others who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

On Thursday, GoC 15 Corps Lt. Gen DP Pandey and IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar were among those who attended a candlelight vigil at Lal Chowk Srinagar in memory of the late CDS.

During the event, many people came out to pay homage to the CDS. They remembered him and recalled his services in Kashmir.

On Friday, in north Kashmir's Kupwara district during the Friday prayers at the mosques of Macchal, Pushwari, Dabpal and T. Shuntwari of Macchal sector, the Moulvis addressed the people and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls of Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and the 11 other Armed Forces personnel who were killed in the tragic helicopter crash.

Condolence ceremony was also organised at Gulmarg in North Kashmir's Baramulla district with all ranks of the Gulmarg garrison along with police, para military forces and civil paying homage to the CDS.

The event saw a great patriotic fervor among the people who had gathered for the event. A large number of people hailed the motherland and its fallen hero.

