Seoul to step up monitoring fake news on N.Korea

Seoul, Dec 6 The South Korean government will beef up efforts to monitor fake news on North Korea that "distort the policy environment" for inter-Korean relations, officials said here on Monday.

On December 3, the National Assembly approved a 1.5 trillion won ($1.27 billion) budget for the Unification Ministry handling inter-Korean affairs next year, including 200 million won to launch the new monitoring program, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The program was suggested following "needs for a more systematic monitoring due to the frequent spread of false, fabricated information on North Korea on new media platforms which led to various negative consequences, including the distortion of policy environment", Ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo told a press briefing.

The Ministry will consult with experts to come up with a detailed plan on the new initiative, including who will be entrusted to carry out the business, as well as the scope and method of the monitoring activities, she said.

The move is the latest in a series of efforts by the Ministry to prevent the spread of groundless rumours on the North, following last year's launch of a "fake news response" section on its website.

