Shahnawaz Hussain admits differences in NDA in Bihar

Patna, Aug 12 Bihar Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday admitted that differences have arisen between his Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal-United in the state, but there was no threat to the government.

"There are differences in the Bihar NDA. The leaders of the BJP and the JD-U have differences of opinion on several issues, though both the parties are committed for better future of Bihar. The Nitish Kumar government will complete the tenure of 5 years," he said while interacting with reporters in Muzaffarpur.

"As the number of MLAs of the BJP is higher than the JD-U, we have more responsibility to run the government smoothly than the JD-U," Hussain said.

While Hussain was cautious on criticising the Nitish Kumar-led JDU, PWD Minister Nitin Navin openly said that the policies of Nitish Kumar, especially on the population control law, was not good.

"I believe that population control law should be implemented in Bihar. It will help to bring a strong and healthy society. Population control policy is not one subject. If it is implemented in the country, everyone will come under this law. The awareness can come after the implementation of laws," he said.

Nitish Kumar has a clear stand on population control law, saying that the population can be control only after education and awareness of females in the society.

