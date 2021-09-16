Shanghai to boost tourism with ticket-price discount

Shanghai, Sep 16 Shanghai will offer tourists heavy discounts on ticket prices in 82 scenic spots amid the city's tourism festival set to open from Thursday to October 6 but with strict Covid-19 protocols, authorities said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism said that apart from the tourist attractions, museums and galleries will also offer half-price tickets for tourists, reports Xinhua news agency.

The visitors will have to observe strict anti-pandemic measures, including online reservations, it added.

The annual event will also feature many multi-themed activities, both online and offline, such as a 24-hour live stream of over 150 historic structures to have witnessed the city's history, culture and social development.

The first Shanghai Tourism Festival was held in 1990 to boost consumption in the tourism sector and bring public benefits.

