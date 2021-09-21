Sharmila detained during weekly fast over unemployment

Hyderabad, Sep 21 YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y.S. Sharmila was detained by police when she was sitting on a fast at Boduppal near here on Tuesday, demanding jobs for the unemployed.

Stating that there is no permission for the fast, police shifted her to the Medipalli police station.

The sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched the fast at Boduppal exhibition grounds in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Sharmila raised objections to the police action, asking why she was being arrested despite staging a peaceful protest. Police officers told her that there was no permission for the protest.

YSRTP workers tried to resist the arrest and raised slogan against the police and the government, leading to tension in the area.

Women police personnel forcibly lifted Sharmila and shifted to a waiting police vehicle.

YSRTP leaders and workers reached Medipalli police station and sat on the road demanding Sharmila's release. Police then shifted her to another police station.

The daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government was afraid of her as she was "exposing its failures". She blamed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for suicide of scores of unemployed youth.

Before reaching Boduppal exhibition grouns, Sharmila called on the family of Ravindra, an unemployed man who recently committed suicide.

Meanwhile, some women labourers at Peerzadiguda staged a protest, alleging that YSRTP workers had brought them to participate in the hunger strike by promising to pay Rs 400 each. The daily wage labourers said they were not paid the money.

Every Tuesday, Sharmila is sitting on fast after consoling the family of unemployed who committed suicide.

She is demanding the government take immediate steps to fill 1.90 lakh vacancies in various government department. She said the government need to recruit over 3 lakh people to fill the vacancies and the posts created with the formation of new districts.

She claimed 54 lakh unemployed have submitted applications for jobs to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Sharmila, who launched the YSRTP in July, announced on Monday that she will undertake state-wide 'padyatra' from October 20 to highlight the failures of the TRS government.

