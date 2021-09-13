Shiromani Akali Dal declares 64 candidates for Punjab assembly polls

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced the names of 64 candidates for upcoming Assembly elections in the state, taking a lead over its political rivals.

The list of candidates was released by the party on Monday.

Party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will contest from his traditional Jalalabad. Pritpal Singh Pali will be the party's candidate from Ludhiana Central. Anil Joshi will contest from Amritsar North and Talbir Singh Gill from Amritsar South.

SAD has fielded Sarup Singla from Bhatinda Urban.

The party has taken back Amritsar North and Sujanpur seats from BSP. In place, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has been given Sham Chaurasi and Kapurthala assembly seats.

SAD and BSP formed an alliance in June to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together. Out of 117 seats in the Punjab assembly, BSP will contest 20 seats and SAD will contest the remaining 97.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

