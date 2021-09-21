Shooting at Virginia high school injures 2

Washington, Sep 21 A shooting incident that occurred at a high school in the US state of Virginia resulted in two injuries, local police said.

In a statement after the incident on Monday, the police in the city of Newport News said condition of the two injured persons was not believed to be life-threatening, and rumours that active shooters existed at other schools were false, reports Xinhua news agency.

The police however, did not disclose information as to how many suspects were involved and what their identities were, saying only that an investigation is going on.

Police said earlier that Heritage High School students were being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts on campus, where they could be joined by their parents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor