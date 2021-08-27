Sidhu's adviser Malvinder Singh Mali withdraws from advisory role

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor Malvinder Singh Mali on Friday said that he has withdrawn his consent given for tendering suggestions to Sidhu.

Mali alleged that some "anti-Sikh forces" are trying to derail the dialogue that has started taking shape in Punjab since they are not able to tolerate the issue-based and solution-based politics of transparency and accountability in the Congress-governed state.

Sidhu's advisor Mali said that if "the hateful campaign" launched against his ideas by political results ends up physically harming him, then Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, state cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla, Congress leader Manish Tewari, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal youth wing president Bikram Singh Majithia and AAP leaders Raghav Chadda and Jarnail Singh shall be responsible.

A statement issued by Mali today, read, "Punjab, Punjabi community cooperation, and anti-Sikh forces, that do not tolerate, the emerging Punjab Model, issue-based and solution-based politics of transparency and accountability, that has dawned in the backdrop of the long-drawn peaceful Kisan Andolan, have a nefarious design to derail the dialogue that has started taking shape and to push me to Jump into the struggle with tied hands, which is not acceptable to me and rejecting the same humbly submit that I withdraw my consent given for tendering suggestions to Navjot Singh Sidhu."

"The above thoughts were shared by Malwinder Singh Mali while issuing a press statement. Mali has further commented that he has been in the struggle since long in favour of Punjab, religious minorities, downtrodden, human rights, Democratic values, Democracy and federalism and he shall continue the fight for the same," read the statement.

Mali further alleged that the established politics of Punjab is "by large devoid of intellect, that is not willing to accept any major effective change for the welfare of Punjab and the country".

He stated that he shall continue his relentless struggle against the politics laden with "plundering narrow personal interests, the same shall be done in collaboration with like-minded forces."

( With inputs from ANI )

