Singh Deo in Delhi, but says on private visit

New Delhi, Sep 20 Chhattisgarh Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo is in Delhi and it has set the alarm bells ringing in the Congress amid talk of rotational chief ministership in the state.

Singh Deo said, "I am on a private visit and its particularly to attend family functions and have darshan in various Mandirs, Masjids and Gurudwaras.

He asserted that he did not seek time from the Gandhis and neither did they invitee him to Delhi so he is here occasionally but since there are issues so now his visit is getting media attention. All the issues are in the purview of the Congress leadership.

The Congress has not yet taken a final decision on the issue of Chhattisgarh CM.

The Congress first family is in Shimla for a brief vacation. After managing the Punjab issue, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi reached Shimla. Both are in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's cottage located amid forests of pine and cedar in the suburbs of the Himachal Pradesh capital where she is already holidaying with her family.

While in Chhattisgarh the supporters of Singh Deo have been pushing for a change of guard since incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has completed 2.5 years in office, suspense still looms over the issue of rotational chief ministership as there is no clarity from the top leadership of the Congress party.

Singh Deo who is pushing for rotational chief ministership is taking the line that everything is in the purview of the party leadership and whatever decision will be taken by them will be accepted.

