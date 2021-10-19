Sisi, Merkel discuss regional issues, bilateral ties

Cairo, Oct 19 Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed a number of regional issues of mutual interest as well as bilateral relations.

During a video conference call, Sisi and Merkel tackled the latest developments in Libya, stressing the need to continue intensive consultations between the two countries on this important file, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

They also discussed Egypt's vital role and efforts towards settling this crisis permanently as well as Germany's valued role to coordinate international efforts on the Libyan crisis, reports .

Both sides agreed to move forward in the political process in Libya, leading up to holding national elections in December, stressing the importance of the departure of all foreign forces and terrorists from the Libyan territories.

Sisi and Merkel also exchanged points of view on the Palestinian issue, the statement said, adding that Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts to firm up the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and its efforts toward the reconstruction of the seaside enclave.

Sisi also reviewed Egypt's moves and contacts on the bilateral and regional levels to revive the peace process and reach a just solution to the Palestinian cause, through the resumption of peace talks based on international references.

The call as well tackled the latest developments in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam issue, the statement said, adding that Sisi reiterated Egypt's position which calls for reaching a legally-binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam.

For her part, Merkel expressed her appreciation for the growing and fruitful cooperation with Egypt over the past years, affirming that her country values the longstanding bonds and firm relations it shares with Egypt.

Merkel also confirmed her keenness on Germany continuing to enhance these relations and to support Egypt's development efforts in the future, as a firm approach of Germany's policies.

Meanwhile, Sisi and Merkel discussed ways to further advance bilateral cooperation in all fields, amid the increasing trade and promoting German tourism in Egypt.

The two sides lauded the progress in economic relations between both countries over the past years, stressing the importance of expanding the scope of the two countries' economic cooperation.

