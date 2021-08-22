Somali PM orders probe into killing of 7 civilians

Mogadishu, Aug 22 Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Roble has ordered investigations into the deaths of seven civil reportedly killed by the African Union troops during a counter-offensive in Golweyn.

The Prime Minister's spokesman Mohamed Moalimuu said on Saturday Roble has formed a ministerial committee to probe reports of civilian killing by AMISOM forces on August 10, reports Xinhua news agency.

Moalimuu said the Prime Minister on Saturday held talks with Ugandan Ambassador to Somalia Nathan Mugisha in Mogadishu on the incident.

"Prime Minister said punitive action should be taken against those involved," Moalimuu said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

AMISOM had issued a statement on August 11, saying its forces killed seven al-Shabab terrorists while others sustained injuries during the counter-offensive.

The AU mission said the terrorists were killed after the militants ambushed the Ugandan troops while on a routine patrol to secure the main supply routes between Beldamin-Golweyn forward operating bases in southern Somalia.

However, the residents said the AMISOM forces killed seven civil and not al-Shabab militants, prompting the AU mission to launch a probe into the incident on August 12.

The families of the victims have reportedly been holding demonstrations in the streets in Mogadishu for the last three days to protest the killing.

