S'pore to extend 'Vaccinated Travel Lanes' with India

Singapore, Nov 16 Singapore will extend the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangement with India, Indonesia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The VTLs with India and Indonesia will start to work from November 29, and those with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will be launched on December 6, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

To date, Singapore has launched VTLs with Australia, Brunei, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, and the US, according to the Health Ministry.

Singapore will also launch VTLs with Malaysia, Finland, and Sweden from November 29.

According to the Ministry, travellers under the VTL arrangement are not subject to Stay-Home Notice on arrival.

Instead, they will be required to produce a negative result of Pre-Departure Test taken within two days prior to departure and undergo an on-arrival PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test.

On Monday, Singapore reported 2,069 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 239,272.

Meanwhile, eight more fatalities increased the overall death toll to 594.

