Standing along with Opposition parties, but will take our own path: TMC MP

Trinamool Congress is standing along with Opposition parties but will take its own path, said party MP Nadimul Haque on Tuesday.

"We are against the suspension of MPs. We are standing along with Opposition parties but we will take our own path," TMC MP Nadimul Haque told ANI.

TMC leaders participated in the Opposition's protest at the Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises over the suspension of 12 MPs.

However, the party on Tuesday skipped the meeting of Leaders of Opposition for the second consecutive day during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament. The meeting was attended by leaders of 16 parties including Congress, Shiv Sena and Aam Aadmi Party.

Earlier, TMC also chose to distance itself from the joint statement of 11 Opposition parties and held a separate press conference.

As per reports, a cold war between Congress and TMC is visible during the winter session of Parliament. As the TMC is heading for pan-India expansion, the two parties are avoiding an open confrontation, but the rift between the two is seen in their actions.

There is induction of new leaders from the other parties, TMC started from Assam where Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev joined TMC and this trend reached Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and then Meghalaya where the leader of the opposition in Meghalaya assembly Mukul Sangma and other MLAs merged with the TMC.

Recently Mamata Banerjee visited Delhi but she did not meet Sonia Gandhi. When asked by reporters why she did not meet Gandhi, Banerjee said, "Is it mandatory to meet Mrs Gandhi?"

( With inputs from ANI )

