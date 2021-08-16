Suspend official whose house was raided by DVAC: Arappor Iyakkam

Chennai, Aug 16 Non-governmental organisation (NGO) Arappor lyakkam on Monday demanded the suspension of Greater Chennai Corporation's Chief Engineer L. Nandakumar, to prevent destruction of evidence in the corruption case registered against him and former Minister S.P. Velumani.

In a letter to Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, the Convener of the Arappor Iyakkam, Jayaram Venkatesan said officials of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had raided the residence of Nandakumar.

Venkatesan said a first information report (FIR) No 16 of 2021 dated 09/08/2021 has been filed on unknown officials and Contractors of Chennai/Coimbatore Corporation apart from the former Minister of Local Administration Velumani on a complaint filed by Arappor Iyakkam.

"Subsequently, former Minister, current and former officials of Chennai & Coimbatore Corporation, few contractors of Corporation were searched on 10/08/2021 by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption," Venkatesan said.

According to Venkatesan, Nandakumar was the Superintending Engineer of Bus Route Roads in 2015 and was the main tender authority for the mentioned tenders in the FIR on page 10, 11 and 12 in which the said illegalities have taken place.

"Similarly, there are many storm water drain tenders as well during the period of 2014 to 2018 which is the part of the investigation for which he is still the Chief Engineer," Venkatesan said.

"His continuance in the Corporation even after the registration of FIR and house search may result in destruction of evidence and may cause irreparable damage to investigation," he added.

