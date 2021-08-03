Suspension notice in RS on Assam-Mizoram border dispute

New Delhi, Aug 3 Congress MP from Assam Ripun Bora on Tuesday gave a suspension notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram.

Another Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given a notice in the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Delhi.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given a notice under rule 267 on the Pegasus snooping issue.

The opposition will also push for discussion on the Pegasus project which is the cause of stalemate in the Upper House apart from fuel hike and farm laws.

The opposition MPs Gohil, E. Kareem, V. Sivadasan and others will move "That this House disapproves the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (No.3 of 2021) promulgated by the President of India on 4th April, 2021."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move 'The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha..

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary will also move a Bill for further consideration. "That the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-22, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration The Appropriation (No.4 and 3) Bill, 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor