Swiss parliamentarians apprised on brutal policies in Tibet

Dharamsala, Nov 5 Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Penpa Tsering has apprised Swiss National Council members in Bern about the brutal policies being practiced by China inside Tibet and its destructive impacts on Tibetan religion, culture, language, and identity.

Urging the Swiss parliamentar to raise the issue of Tibet, Tsering said Tibet has never been a part of China historically and the issue of Tibet's environment and human rights is a matter of morality, not politics.

He further discussed future plans and activities to amplify the Tibetan movement and the just cause of the Tibetan people.

Swiss National Council member Nicolas Walder informed the CTA President about the Swiss Parliamentary Support group for Tibet and its current strength of 20 members.

He expressed his pleasure at meeting Tsering and said he is optimistic that the parliamentary support group for Tibet will get bigger with more members in the future.

The meeting between the Tsering and Swiss Parliamentar was organised by the Swiss-Tibetan Friendship Association. The Swiss-Tibetan Friendship Association was established in 1983 to inform the Swiss public about the grim political and human rights situation inside Tibet and to counter the Chinese government's propaganda.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor