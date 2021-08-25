Syria calls for lifting Western sanctions

Damascus, Aug 25 Syrian Parliament Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh has slammed the Western sanctions imposed on the country as a violation of international Law, calling for the lifting of such measures completely.

On Tuesday, Sabbagh, during his meeting with a visiting delegation from the European Parliament headed by French politician Thierry Mariani, voiced appreciation for the latter's stances in supporting Syria, affirming the importance of conveying what Syr have been suffering to the public in France and Europe, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said that the sanctions have affected the medical sector since the imports of medical materials and equipment to hospitals in Syria have been restricted.

For his part, Mariani said his visit to Syria aims to figure out the reality on the ground as well as the repercussions of the sanctions.

Mariani also stressed the necessity of changing the European stance and points of view toward Syria.

