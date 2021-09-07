Taliban plan to announce inclusive caretaker govt in Afghanistan

Kabul, Sep 7 Amid discussions and meetings to announce the new government in Afghanistan, which the Taliban say will be inclusive, the world is cautiously keeping an eye on the developing situation in the war-torn nation.

The Taliban have said that they are planning and working towards an inclusive caretaker government in Afghanistan, which would include leaders from all the ethnicities and tribal backgrounds.

As per Taliban sources, over a dozen names are under consideration to be made part of the new government. However, as a caretaker government is being formed, the duration of its stay in office is still not known.

"The caretaker government will have an 'Amir ul Mominees' (supreme leader), who will lead the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan (IEA)," said a Taliban source.

For this purpose, a supreme leader council has been convened to finalise the ministers and the government.

As per initial information, the ministries in the new government will include the following:

* Internal security

* Defence

* Foreign Affairs

* Finance

* Information

* Judiciary

* Special assignment for Kabul Affairs

The ongoing discussions for the formation of the government started from Kandahar, which was followed by final contemplations that are underway in Kabul.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, co-founder of the Taliban, and Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, are the key heads of the council and are expected to be the ones leading the new setup.

Sources also revealed that introduction of new faces will be done in the new government, which would include sons of Tajiks and Uzbek tribal leaders.

On the other hand, the US has been pushing the Taliban to include names of former government leaders, including former President Hamid Karzai and former head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, a demand that the Taliban have refused to cater to at the moment.

As per details shared by sources in the Taliban, the new government will stand by its commitment made in the Doha agreement with the US to not allow its soil to be used to spread terrorism. The source also said that under the new Taliban government, women will be allowed to work in various sectors, including health and education.

The sources also revealed that special courts will be set up at the local levels to counter corruption and deliver speedy justice against the corrupt officials.

