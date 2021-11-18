Tathagata Roy again targets BJP leadership

Kolkata, Nov 18 Former Governor of Tripura and Meghalaya, Tathagata Roy, who was in the news for quite a long time, has again targetted the West Bengal BJP leadership, asking them to "mend their ways".

In his latest tweet in Bengali, the veteran BJP leader said: "BJP's well-wishers say my complaint about money and women should be made within the party, not publicly. I politely say that time has passed. The BJP can do whatever it wants to me. But if they do not radically reform their behaviour, the extinction of the party in West Bengal is inevitable".

The tweet has again triggered political controversy in the state.

Though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) refused to say anything officially, West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress immediately jumped into the fray.

Speaking to the media on Friday, West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said: "Tathagata Da (elder brother) is a knowledgeable man and he has told the truth. We have been telling this for a long time. People will never go with them."

Though the West Bengal BJP has been in a denial mood, Roy has been vocal for long time over the use of money and woman in the party, and he had also taken pot shots at senior leaders including former state BJP President Dilip Ghosh and the central leadership like Kailash Vijayvargiya and others in-charge of election in West Bengal.

Tathagata Roy even changed his 'bio' on Twitter and Facebook.

In a tweet, he wrote, "General information: A small change has been made to my profile description. Where it was said 'Iconic Rabindra Setu now it can be seen in the picture', it is written 'Recently Whistleblower'.

Not only on Twitter, but also on Facebook, he made the same change. Roy, however, did not make it clear whether this change is an indication of bigger explosion in the party.

