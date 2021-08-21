Terrorist involved in killing BJP councillor eliminated

Srinagar, Aug 21 Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Wakeel Shah was among the three terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in a forest area at Nagbaeran Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.

Officials said he was involved in the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Rakesh Pandita.

"JeM terrorist Wakeel Shah neutralised in today's encounter. He was involved in killing of Rakesh Pandita (BJP leader)," a police tweet quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Pandita shot dead by terrorists at Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district late on June 2.

Earlier on Saturday, the army said contact was established with terrorists at 6.45 a.m. on Saturday.

"Three terrorists were neutralised in a swift operation," the army said. "Two AK 47s, one SLR and other warlike stores have been recovered from them."

