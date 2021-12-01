Tewari demands Rs 5 cr to kin of farmers who died during stir

New Delhi, Dec 1 Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday demanded Rs 5 crore compensation to the kin of farmers who lost their lives during the farm agitation.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Tewari further said that the government should conduct a survey and identify these families. He claimed that over 750 farmers have lost their lives during the agitation.

Another Lok Sabha Member Hanuman Beniwal of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) also raised the issue and said that adequate compensation should be given to the families of these farmers.

Meanwhile, some members of the opposition bench kept on shouting slogans and also came into the well of the house. BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal who was on the chair kept on requesting the members to go back to their seats and allow the house to run smoothly.

Despite the ruckus in the house, several members raised urgent matters of public importance.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel raised Maharashtra farmers' issue and said that farmers have been dying by suicide because of losses they faced due to untimely rains. He requested the government to provide adequate compensation to them while Geeta Kora, Singhbhum MP, requested the Railways Ministry to resume trains in Singhbhum constituency.

YSR Congress Party MP Maddila Gurumoorthy urged the Aviation Ministry to implement Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul of the Tirupati airport and increase the connectivity under the UDAN scheme whereas BJP MP Uday Pratap Singh requested the Ministry of Railways to resume trains that were stopped during the pandemic and another BJP lawmaker from Sirsa, Sunita Duggal also requested the Ministry to resume trains in her constituency and increase the duration of stoppage of some trains.

BJP Magaldoi MP Dilip Saikia asked for a railway line in Magaldoi in Assam while Krishna Devarayalu Lavu, Narasaropet MP, urged the union government to provide fertilizers at subsidized rates.

Congress MP from Koraput requested for Vista Dome coaches to be introduced from Koratput to increase tourism while BJP MP from Mumbai Gopal Chinayya Shetty said that union government should make sure that people in Mumbai North constituency get the benefit of the house scheme under The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

Raising the issue of the official language 'Rajbhasha' in the high courts and the Supreme Court, BJP MP from Kanpur, Satyadev Pachauri urged that the judgments given in the top court should be in Hindi, and not in English. He said that the farmers and common people who take their issues to the court do not understand what the lawyers said and what the Court ordered in the judgments, therefore, the judgments should be given in Hindi too.

