T'gana Guv lauds Pawan Kalyan for extending help to folk artist

Hyderabad, Sep 6 Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday praised actor-politician Pawan Kalyan for extending financial help to folk artist Darshanam Mogilaiah.

The Governor thanked the Jana Sena leader for his gesture. She tweeted that she was glad to know that Pawan Kalyan has extended a financial help of Rs 2 lakh to traditional Kinnera instrument player Mogulaiah.

The governor hoped that his gesture will inspire others.

Responding to the Governor's tweet Jana Sena thanked her for acknowledging ‘our effort to encourage traditional folk artists like Sri 'Kinnera' Mogulaiah'.

Pawan Kalyan handed over the cheque to Mogulaiah on Sunday.

Pawan Kalyan Learning Centre for Human Excellence, the trust founded by the actor, had announced the financial aid to Mogulaiah.

The 12-fret kinnera folk artist lent his voice to the title song of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film ‘Bheemla Nayak'.

The song was launched on September 2 to coincide Pawan Kalyan's 50th birthday.

Popularly called Kinnera Mogulaiah, the folk artiste hails from the Amrabad forest reserve, Mahabubnagar, and is popular for singing ballads.

The folk singer-performer has taken Telugu cinema scene by storm as the song has garnered 19 million views and 9,82,000 likes on YouTube in just five days.

