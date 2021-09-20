Tharoor pulls out of book launch in UK for travel policy

By IANS | Published: September 20, 2021 04:54 PM2021-09-20T16:54:06+5:302021-09-20T17:05:15+5:30

New Delhi, Sep 20 Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that he has pulled out of a ...

Tharoor pulls out of book launch in UK for travel policy | Tharoor pulls out of book launch in UK for travel policy

Tharoor pulls out of book launch in UK for travel policy

Next

New Delhi, Sep 20 Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that he has pulled out of a book launch function after the UK government changed rules for Indian travellers.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP in a tweet said, "Because of this I have pulled out of a debate at the @cambridgeunion & out of launch events for the UK edition of my book #TheBattleOfBelonging (published there as #TheStruggleForIndiasSoul). It is offensive to ask fully vaccinated Ind to quarantine. The Brits are reviewing!"

Tharoor shared a link that said, "UK government confirmed tonight that if a person has been vaccinated in Africa, or South America, or countries including UAE, India, Turkey, Jordan, Thailand, Russia, you are considered 'unvaccinated' and must follow 'unvaccinated' rules = 10-day home quarantine & tests."

Tharoor's office in Delhi said that he is in Kerala and did not share his itinerary.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh termed the UK travel policy bizarre. In a tweet he said, "Absolutely bizarre considering Covishield was originally developed in the UK and The Serum Institute, Pune has supplied to that country too! This smacks of racism."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :congressNew DelhiThiruvananthapuramShashi TharoorJairam RameshCongress Rajya SabhaRamesh jairamThe new delhi municipal councilDelhi south-west