The Great Khali to join AAP? Arvind Kejriwal shares photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to be gaining ground in Punjab ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections in a few months. The great Khali alias Dalip Singh Rana, who has made a name for himself in international sports like WWE, may join the Aam Aadmi Party. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has shared a photo with Dalip Singh Rana, after which there are rumors that Khali will make an entry in politics.

Kejriwal tweeted a photo of him alongside the WWE wrestler and claimed that The Khali praised the AAP government’s work on electricity, water and school and hospitals in Delhi. With this tweet, Arvind Kejriwal has signaled The Great Khali's entry into Aam Aadmi Party.

Dalip Rana has not made any official statement regarding joining the Aam Aadmi Party. However, on Arvind Kejriwal's next Punjab tour, Dalip Rana may officially join the party. Meanwhile, Dalip Rana had also campaigned for AAP candidates in the 2017 Assembly elections. Dalip Rana is a Punjab Police employee. Dalip Rana had quit his Punjab Police job and joined WWE. Besides, he has also tried his hand in Bollywood.