This is victory of protest, says Maha Congress leader on Centre's call to roll back farm laws

President of Mumbai Congress, Bhai Jagtap has alleged that the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the farm laws has been made keeping the upcoming assembly polls in mind and said that the farmers of this country have understood the duplicate politics of the BJP.

Speaking toon Friday, Jagtap called the announcement a victory of the protest by the farmers.

"This fight by the 'annadata' (Farmers) and the death of 800 farmers continued for almost a year. This is the victory of this protest. The Prime Minister did not talk about it anywhere including 'Mann Ki Bat'. He is the same Narendra Modi who had called them terrorists," he said.

He quoted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said, "Rahul Gandhi had said back then that Congress will always stand by our farmers. He had said that the government will have to repeal the laws despite dictatorship and this has happened today. It is shocking that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the upcoming elections in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. Is this a favour? This had to be done long back," the Mumbai Congress President told ANI.

He also accused the government of remaining silent on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and not expelling Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra from the cabinet.

"The people who had sat on the border of Uttar Pradesh, the son of the minister of the government, Ajay Mishra crushed the farmers, you did not speak even then. And the minister is still there in your cabinet. The youth and the farmers of this country have understood the duplicate politics of the BJP," he said.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."

Farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws since the Centre had passed the laws in 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

