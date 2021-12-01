Tikait denies farmers want to return home after laws repealed

New Delhi, Dec 1 Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that the farmers will continue their agitation and will not return home until all their demands are met.

Tikait was speaking to after reports emerged that 32 farmers groups want to wind up the agitation as their major demand has been met.

Alleging that the government is spreading rumours to divide farmers, he said the future course of agitation will be decided in the meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to be held on December 4. He urged the farmers to remain united with the SKM and not issue any statement without the organisation's approval.

Tikait accused the government of not wanting to hold talks with the farmers.

Asked if it is not blackmail not to end the agitation when the government has repealed the three contentious farm laws, he said there are other issues which need to be discussed.

Tikait urged the government to take back all cases filed against the farmers during the agitation.

"Farmers have lost 150 tractors during the stir. Can such a strong Prime Minister not provide new tractors to the farmers who have lost them. When Narayan Datt Tiwari was the (UP) Chief Minister he had compensated to the farmers who had accrued losses during the Muzaffarnagar agitation. When Congress can do it, why not BJP?" he asked.

"Let the Prime Minister say that the government can't compensate the losses, go the Congress if you want," he added.

