Timetable for political reforms will be drawn up soon: Tunisia Prez

Tunis, Nov 19 Tunisian President Kais Saied announced the start of drafting a timetable for political reforms, which will be revealed soon.

"The expected political reforms should meet the demands of Tunis," Saied was quoted as saying during a ministerial meeting by a statement released by the Tunisian presidency.

The Tunisian leader stressed that "people want to clean their country ... and that will only happen thanks to a fair justice as well as judges far from all suspicion", reports Xinhua news agency,

"We must admit that certain parties cause, on purpose, fictitious problems for the specific reason of distracting the people from their real problems," Saied noted.

On July 25, the President announced that he had removed Hichem Mechichi from the post of Prime Minister and suspended all activities of the Assembly of People's Representatives, or Parliament.

On September 29, he appointed Najla Bouden as the Prime Minister.

