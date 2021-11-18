TLP chief Saad Rizvi released from jail

New Delhi, Nov 18 Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi was reportedly released on Thursday from the Kot Lakhpat jail, a party spokesperson stated, the Express Tribune reported.

As per videos and pictures shared, the TLP chief reached the Rehmatul-il-Aalimeen mosque in Lahore shortly after his release. A large number of supporters had gathered outside the party headquarters to welcome Rizvi, the report said.

The TLP chief was under detention since April 11. His release is said to be a part of the recent agreement reached between the Pakistan government and the TLP, following the party's recent sit-in.

On October 31, the Pakistan government had announced that an agreement had been reached with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after the latest round of dialogue between the two parties.

The pact came after around two weeks of clashes left at least seven policemen dead and scores injured on both sides.

A week later, on November 7, the federal cabinet of Pakistan revoked its earlier decision of declaring the TLP a 'proscribed' organisation under the country's anti-terrorism law after it committed that it would abide by the Constitution and the laws of the country.

Four days later, Rizvi's name was taken off the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 by the Punjab government.

