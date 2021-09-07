TN to set up solar power parks with battery storage system

Chennai, Sep 7 Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (Tangedco) will set up a 4,000 MW solar power park to meet the growing energy demand, Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji told the Assembly on Tuesday.

Making the announcement while moving the demands for grants for his department, he said Tangedco plans to set up solar power parks with battery storage system in all the districts in the state.

The power utility plans to install 3 MW battery storage system with 1 MW solar power plant at Kariyapatti substation in Virudhunagar district as a pilot project. Speedy action will be taken for its implementation.

The Minister also said plans are there to set up 18-20 MW gas-based power plant totalling about 2,000 MW at Ennore near here to be powered by R-LNG (regasified liquified natural gas) from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

According to him, pumped storage hydel power projects of 500 MW each at Kanniyakumari and Theni districts will be set up and feasibility of setting up 11 such projects totalling 7,500 MW in different districts will be studied.

He also said steps will be taken to sign medium term contracts to buy 1,500 MW power at Rs 3.26/unit and also short term power purchase contracts with generators.

Senthilbalaji also announced plans to swap wind power with other states on advantageous terms, fixing smart meters in transformers to measure line losses at an outlay of Rs 1,270 crore, fixing smart meters for consumers, and preparing accounts as per Indian Accounting Standards and saving interest outgo of about Rs 300 crore per year to the Power Finance Corporation and the Rural Electrification Corporation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor