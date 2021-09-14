Top BJP leaders to meet morcha chiefs ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, party's General Secretary BL Santosh and other key office-bearers of the party will meet the presidents of all morchas of the organisation on September 26 with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, sources stated.

After appointing the election in-charges of the poll-bound states, the party now aims to meet its various morcha chiefs and brief them to prepare for upcoming Assembly elections.

Discussion regarding the expansion of the organisation can also be held, sources said.

The responsibilities and works assigned to the fronts earlier will also be reviewed during the meeting.

The party has given the responsibility for Uttar Pradesh elections to Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In Punjab, BJP has made Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat the election in-charge.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been made in-charge of Manipur. In Uttarakhand, the party has given responsibility as election in-charge to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who also oversaw elections in Kerala.

In Goa, the BJP has decided to make former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis the election in-charge.

( With inputs from ANI )

