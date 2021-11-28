Trinamool emerges formidable challenger amid BJP's Tripura victory
By IANS | Published: November 28, 2021 09:27 PM2021-11-28T21:27:03+5:302021-11-28T21:35:15+5:30
Agartala, Nov 28 Notwithstanding the ruling BJP's resounding victory on Sunday in 20 civic bodies in Tripura, the ...
Agartala, Nov 28 Notwithstanding the ruling BJP's resounding victory on Sunday in 20 civic bodies in Tripura, the Trinamool Congress a new entrant in the state politics, emerged a strong political force in the Tripura politics, 14 months ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the saffron party-ruled northeastern state.
According to the political experts, with Trinamool emerging as a formidable party, a multi-corner contest is evident in the 2023 assembly elections between the BJP, CPI-M-led Left parties, Trinamool, and the Congress, unlike in the previous elections when the main contests were mainly between the Left parties and the non-Left parties led by Congress.
Though the State Election Commission
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app