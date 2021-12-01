TRS MP moves adjournment notice in LS on MSP guarantee, food grains procurement policy

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and national policy on food grains procurement.

In his letter to Secretary-General of the Lower House, Rao said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, that is, National policy on food grains procurement from farmers and Legal right to Minimum Support Price (MSP) TO FARMERS."

Meanwhile, Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, the first day of the Winter session.

Notably, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that farmers will not leave the protest sites unless a discussion is held on their demands including that for MSP.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

