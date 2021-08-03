Tunisian President sacks 2 Ministers

Tunis, Aug 3 Tunisian President Kais Saied has dismissed two ministers in the government of Hichem Mechichi who was removed from the post of Prime Minister on July 25.

According to a presidency statement on Monday, Saied has removed Ali Kooli, Minister of Economy, Finance and Investment Support, and appointed Sihem Boughdiri Nemissa to run the affairs of this ministry, reports Xinhua news agency.

The President also sacked Mohamed Fadhel Kraiem, Minister of Communications Technology and Acting Minister of agriculture, water resources and fisheries, and appointed Nizar Ben Neji to run the affairs of the ministry of Communications Technology.

On July 25, Saied removed Mechichi from the post of Prime Minister and suspended all activities of the Assembly of People's Representatives, the country's Parliament.

The following day, he removed Minister of Defence Ibrahim Bartaji and Minister to the Head of Government in charge of the civil service and acting Minister of Justice Hasna Ben Slimane.

The secretaries general or those in charge of administrative and financial affairs at the presidency and within the ministries have been charged with ensuring the interim until the appointment of a new head of government and the formation of a new government.

