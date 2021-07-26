Tunisian President sacks PM, freezes Parliament

Tunis, July 26 Tunisian President Kais Saied announced that he has removed Hichem Mechichi from the post of Prime Minister and suspended all activities of Parliament or the Assembly of People's Representatives.

The announcement on Sunday night was made in a video broadcast on the official page of the Tunisian Presidency on the Facebook, after an emergency meeting that Saied held with senior security officials, reports Xinhua news agency.

The President also said he will temporarily head the government until he appoints a new Prime Minister.

Saied further announced that he annulled the immunity of all parliament members.

The development came hours after violent protests broke out on Sunday in several Tunisian provinces as protesters expressed anger at the deterioration of the North African nation's health, economic and social situations.

The protesters also demanded the stepping down of the government and the dissolution of Parliament chaired by Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the Ennahdha party.

