Two JD(U) lawmakers accuse each other of liquor trade in Bihar

Patna, Dec 6 While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is making all efforts to make liquor ban successful in the state, Gopal Mandal, a Janata Dal (United) MLA, has levelled allegations against his own party MP from Bhagalpur, Ajay Mandal for being involved in liquor trade and farming opium in the state.

Gopal Mandal, who has always been in the headlines for his controversial statements, has levelled sensational allegations against Ajay Mandal. The former is a JD(U) MLA from Gopalpur in Bhagalpur district.

While addressing a gathering in Islampur in Bhagalpur district, where his wife Savita Devi is contesting district council elections, Gopal Mandal said that he knew who is involved in liquor trade and farming of opium in the region.

"Our MP Ajay Mandal used to transport liquor on tractors and he is also involved in farming of opium in the region. Everyone knows it," the controversial JD(U) leader Gopal Mandal said.

He alleged that Ajay Mandal did not come to Islampur after winning 2019 Lok Sabha elections and does not care about the people living here.

Hitting back, Ajay Mandal said that Gopal Mandal should introspect before levelling allegastions against others.

"He (Gopal Mandal) is a liquor mafia himself and is levelling charges against others," Ajay Mandal said.

