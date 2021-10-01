UN condemns killing of Rohingya refugee leader in B'desh camp

United Nations, Oct 1 The UN strongly condemns the killing of a Rohingya refugee leader in a crowded Cox's Bazar camp in Bangladesh, a spokeswoman said.

Mohib Ullah, chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), was shot dead at by unknown gunmen on Wednesday at around 8 p.m., The Dhaka Tribune quoted the police as saying.

The world body urges the Bangladeshi authorities to conduct an investigation into the slaying of Mohib Ullah and to hold those responsible to account, said Stephanie Tremblay, an associate spokeswoman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"We urge continued strong international support for the protection and support to the Rohingya communities anywhere, including in Bangladesh," Xinhua news agency quoted the spokeswoman as saying.

She said the US continues to call for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar and the return of internally displaced persons to their homes.

The world organisation continues to support such returns, Tremblay added.

According to The Dhaka Tribune report, several witnesses said they had recognised at least three attackers out of the 20-25 during the shooting, claiming them to be members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA).

