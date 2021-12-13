UN envoy says return of Syrian refugees to homeland "priority"

Beirut, Dec 13 UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen said on Monday that the UN is working on finding appropriate ways to allow Syrian refugees to return to their homeland, a statement by Lebanon's presidency reported.

"This is a priority for the UN during the deliberations taking place in Geneva, in which Lebanon was invited to participate," Pedersen added during his meeting at Baabda Palace with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

The UN special envoy expressed appreciation of the UN and the international community for the care provided by the Lebanese state to the displaced Syr despite the difficult economic conditions prevailing in Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Aoun told Pedersen that the international community must assume its responsibilities by securing the return of displaced Syr to their homeland instead of staying in Lebanon and relying on financial support from international organisations.

The Lebanese President also gave an overview to UN special envoy about the difficult economic and living conditions in Lebanon which were further exacerbated by the presence of a big number of Syrian refugees on Lebanese territories.

More than 1 million Syrian refugees are registered with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Lebanon, while the Lebanese government estimated the true number of Syr in the country at 1.5 million.

