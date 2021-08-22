UN mission welcomes Libyan army's release of detainees

Tripoli, Aug 22 The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has welcomed the release of a group of detainees by the eastern-based army.

UNSMIL welcomes the recent release of detainees as a result of the continued confidence-building efforts by the Joint Military Commission and its strong commitment to move forward with the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, the Mission said in a statement on Saturday.

The Mission called on all concerned national and international parties to ensure, respect and support the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, reports Xinhua news agency.

A war erupted in April 2019 between the eastern-based army and the former UN-backed Government of National Accord in and around the capital Tripoli and lasted for more than a year, before the rivals signed the agreement.

Also, the Mission welcomed the resumption of the water supply in Tripoli, after the main water supply system was shut down by an armed group a few days ago demanding the release of the former chief of intelligence.

