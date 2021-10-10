Union Bank shocker: Staff asked to follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine!

Mumbai, Oct 10 In a bizarre development, public sector lender, Union Bank of India had mandated a section of its staffers compulsorily adhere to a special 'Navratri' dress code or be ready to cough out fines.

The detailed order came vide a colourful circular issued on October 1 by the Digitisation Department, at the Central Office in Mumbai, signed by General Manager, A. R. Raghavendra.

Following an uproar on social media, the UBI management has reportedly yanked off the circular, it emerged late on Sunday night.

In the multi-coloured order, Raghavendra had asked all staff and on-site vendor partners to follow a daily colour dress code for the festival - from October 7, yellow, green, grey, orange, white, red, royal blue, pink, and purple for the last day - October 15.

To ensure compliance, he warned of a Rs 200 fine each for not adhering to the colour code plus a daily group photos of all staffers!

On October 14, there will be a 'Chaat Party' and staffers have been advised not to carry their lunch boxes, besides indoor games for staff and executives, post-lunch from 3 p.m. onwards.

"We request you all to make yourself available and not to keep any meeting," Raghavendra said, signing off with a 'request' to all to follow the day-wise colour code scheme and make the celebration a grand success.

