Union Bank shocker: Staff asked to follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine!

Mumbai, Oct 10 In a bizarre development, public sector lender, Union Bank of India has mandated a section of its staffers compulsorily adhere to a special 'Navratri' dress code or be ready to cough out fines.

The detailed order came vide a colourful circular issued on October 1 by the Digitization Department, at the Central Office in Mumbai, signed by General Manager, A. R. Raghavendra.

In the multi-coloured order, he has asked all staff and on-site vendor partners to follow a daily colour dress code for the festival - from October 7, yellow, green, grey, orange, white, red, royal blue, pink, and purple for the last day - October 15.

To ensure compliance, he warned of a Rs 200 fine each for not adhering to the colour code plus a daily group photos of all staffers!

On October 14, there will be a 'Chaat Party' and staffers have been advised not to carry their lunch boxes, besides indoor games for staff and executiveS, post-lunch from 3 p.m. onwards.

"We request you all to make yourself available and not to keep any meeting," Raghavendra said, signing off with a 'request' to all to follow the day-wise colour code scheme and make the celebration a grand success.

The All India Union Bank Employees Federation

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor