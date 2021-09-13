UP BJP to launch door to door campaign from Sep 26

New Delhi, Sep 13 In a massive voter outreach program ahead of next year's Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the BJP is launching door to door campaign from September 26 with the achievements of the BJP government.

Before the start of the door to door campaign all the BJP MLAs will go to people with the list of development works done in their constituency.

Election for Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in February - March next year.

A BJP leader said that it has been decided that from September 26 party office bearers and workers will start a door to door campaign with literature highlighting achievements of the government. "It has been decided that during the campaign all the households of the state will be reached out and our workers will tell the voters about the works done by the BJP government in the state and centre. All the state office bearers, senior leaders and workers will participate in the campaign," he said.

A senior party functionary explained that during the door to door campaign, the BJP will try to establish a one on one relationship with the voters while telling them the achievements of its government.

The party has also decided that before the door to door campaign, the BJP MLAs will explain to the voters about the development carried out by them in their constituency on September 20. "All the BJP MLAs will go among their people to tell them about the development work they have done in the last four and half years and other achievements in their constituency," a party functionary said.

As part of its poll preparations, the BJP Uttar Pradesh unit has planned several programs and events including membership drive to enroll minimum 1.5 crore new members, a 21-member committee at each polling booth, grand celebration of completion of four and half years of Yogi Adityanath government in the state on September 19 at 27,700 'Shakti Kendra' (cluster of six to seven polling booths) and 'swachchta abhiyan' at block level on Gandhi Jayanti.

"Through multiple programs or events planned as part of our poll preparation, we are trying to reach the maximum number of people with a target to approach each individual," a party insider said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor