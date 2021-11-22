UP to get 700 new bank branches, 700 ATMs: MoS Bhagwat Karad

With the aim to boost banking services in Uttar Pradesh, the Union Finance Ministry has decided to establish 700 new bank branches and 700 ATMs in the state, said Minister of State Bhagwat Karad on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the union minister said, "It has been decided to establish 700 new Bank branches and 700 ATMs in Uttar Pradesh. Further, it will be ensured that there is a guard in the existing 60,000 ATMs in the state. There are currently 19,500 private and public bank branches in the state. The decision will not only increase the number of banks and ATMs but will also create a great number of jobs as manpower will be required in new branches and ATMs."

Karad, who is on a visit to Lucknow, met the Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna today.

[{cb7f936c-60bd-466a-ad25-da57e1e4c5df:intradmin/Capture_fq74haZ.JPG}]

Hailing this decision by the finance ministry, Khanna said, "I had kept this point before Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Our proposal was approved soon. We would like to thank the Union Finance Minister. Banks have a big role in progress towards Digital India."

He also informed that Bank Sakhi and Bank Mitras are also being appointed in about 58,000 villages of Uttar Pradesh. "Around 12,000 people have been recruited, the remaining vacancies will be filled soon," he added.

Uttar Pradesh is slated for Assembly polls early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

