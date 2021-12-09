US Senate votes to overturn Biden's vax mandate

Washington, Dec 9 The US Senate has voted to overturn President Joe Biden's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for businesses.

Senators on late Wednesday voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved, reports Xinhua news agency.

Democratic Senators Jon Tester and Joe Manchin voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.

The resolution faces an uphill path in the Democrat-controlled House and Biden is expected to veto the bill if it clears Congress.

The mandate, published through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, asks businesses with at least 100 employees to require their workers to get vaccinated or undergo regular testing by January 4, 2022.

Republicans believe that it constitutes federal government overreach and violates American workers' civil liberties.

Biden's vaccine mandate has recently run into legal challenges from several Republican states, as well as businesses and religious groups.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor