US withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves situation no more under control: Macron

Dublin, Aug 27 The US' decision to not extend the deadline for withdrawing from Afghanistan beyond August 31 has put "all of us in a situation which is no more under control", French President Emmanuel Macron said here.

Macron made the remarks on Thursday at a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin during his one-day working visit to Dublin, reports Xinhua news agency.

Asked if the US and its allies have betrayed their moral responsibility following Washington's decision, Macron said that he would rather not use the word of "betrayal".

He said that it is not safe for other countries to continue to carry out evacuations due to the US decision.

"We want to work hard and well until the very last minute to do the maximum operations, and be sure of the security and safety of our people," Macron added.

France has so far helped the evacuation of 2,600 people including some 2,000 Afghan citizens at risk and the evacuation is still ongoing, said Macron.

"I cannot guarantee that we will be successful because the security situation is not under control," the President added.

Macron arrived in Dublin on Thursday morning.

He was first welcomed by Irish President Michael Higgins before a meeting with Martin at the Government Buildings, during which both sides discussed issues of common concern apart from the Afghanistan issue.

