Vande Bharat, 18 other trains to get vegetarian certification

New Delhi, Nov 16 In a first-of-its kind move, Vande Bharat along with 18 other trains will soon get a vegetarian certification, meant for trains travelling to religious destination.

The certificate will be issued by Sattvik Council of India, which has launched vegetarian friendly railway services in association with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Cooperation (IRCTC).

"The certification is not just limited to trains, but also to IRCTC base kitchens, executive lounges, budget hotels, food plazas, travel and tour packages, Rail Neer plants and so on in order to ensure 'vegetarian friendly travel'," an official statement reads.

The certification ensures a truly vegetarian, and by extension, a vegan experience by not just ensuring the food is pure vegetarian, but by also making sure that the utensils and any utility that enters the kitchen has been washed with products that have been certified vegetarian.

Abhishek Biswas, Founder at Sattvik Council of India said, "Vegetar/Vegans increasingly represent an influential consumer segment in tourism and is the fastest growing in the global travel industry. Vegetarian food and environment is what they look for while travelling. Therefore, it is essential to develop certified vegetarian food in restaurants and food souvenirs to attract travel in VFT destinations. The journey will now be more attractive & feasible due to the availability of vegetarian food & environment."

"We are happy for this association with Sattvik Council of India to bring the vegetarian certification forward", said Brijesh Singh, General Manager, North Zone, Bureau Veritas.

