Venezuela slams EU renewal of sanctions

Caracas, Nov 19 Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia has condemned the recent decision by the Council of the European Union (EU) to renew sanctions against officials of the South American country for another year.

"We strongly condemn this new attack on our people and we consider this insolent renewal an act of hostility," Plasencia said on Twitter.

The sanctions target 55 Venezuelan officials, including current Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, military leaders and deputies.

According to Plasencia, the move is aimed at undermining the ruling socialist party in the lead-up to regional and local elections on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The council's objective appears to be to "torpedo the democratic celebration on Sunday", he said.

In the elections, all executive and legislative positions of the 23 federal entities, as well as that of the 335 municipalities of the country, will be renewed.

